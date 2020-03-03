UK MP Barry Gardiner calls on PM Modi
Barry Gardiner, UK MP from Brent North in the British Parliament called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.
Barry Gardiner, UK MP from Brent North in the British Parliament called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday. "Mr. @BarryGardiner, MP from Brent North in the British Parliament called on PM @narendramodi earlier this evening," PMO said in a tweet.
As per the information available on UK MP's website, Barry is Labour's Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade and Shadow Minister for International Climate Change. Barry was first elected to parliament in 1997. Barry founded and currently chairs Labour Friends of India and the All-Party Parliamentary Group UK - India Trade & Investment as well as the All-Party Parliamentary Chinese in Britain Group. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Barry Gardiner
- Narendra Modi
- UK
- British Parliament
- Labour
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi ensured Kashmir becomes an integral part of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Misra to head temple construction committee of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.
Did 10 Janpath allow Manmohan Singh to establish the kind of rapport that PM Narendra Modi has with international leaders, asks BJP.
First-ever Khelo India University Games is a historic moment for Indian sports: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi expressing concern over "reduction" in central funds to state.