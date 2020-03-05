Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPEC struggles to win Russian backing for big oil cut amid coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 00:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 00:51 IST
OPEC struggles to win Russian backing for big oil cut amid coronavirus

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members struggled on Wednesday to win support from Russia to join them in additional oil output cuts in a bid to prop up prices which have tumbled by a fifth this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A panel of several ministers from OPEC, Russia and other producers failed to clinch a preliminary agreement for additional cuts, OPEC sources said. At the panel meeting in Vienna, the sources said Russia proposed keeping existing cuts by the group known as OPEC+ until the end of the second quarter.

Saudi Arabia wants extra cuts of 1 million to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) for the second quarter while keeping existing cuts of 2.1 million bpd in place until the end of 2020. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who had held talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman earlier on Wednesday, left the meeting of the panel, known as the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, after three hours of talks.

Sources said Novak went to Moscow for more consultations and would return for the full OPEC+ meeting on Friday, while OPEC will hold its full ministerial meeting on Thursday. "OPEC hopes for a cut bigger than 1 million but the challenge is still Russia," one OPEC source said.

When asked whether Wednesday's panel made a recommendation, the Saudi minister responded to reporters: "I want to keep you in suspense." The Russian minister made no public statement before heading back to Moscow.

The talks in Vienna were following a familiar pattern to previous meetings. In the past, Moscow had initially been hesitant before ultimately agreeing to joint cuts with OPEC. BURDEN OF CUTS

Benchmark Brent oil prices, which had been up 2% earlier on Wednesday, were trading down 1% near $51 a barrel later in the day on news Russia was still resisting new steps. At those levels, oil prices are too low for many OPEC states to balance their budgets, although Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the level was acceptable for Moscow.

Moscow has said it is worried by the rise of shale oil in the United States, which is not part of OPEC. U.S. producers have boosted output at the expense of the group. Sources had told Reuters earlier this month that OPEC could agree deeper cuts even without Russia.

But two OPEC sources said Riyadh did not want to carry most of the burden of cuts alone and was pressing Moscow to join in with a proper contribution. "Cuts will need to at least be towards the top end of the range, as we see further downward revisions in demand growth as Covid-19 spreads," Warren Patterson from ING said in a note.

Existing cuts have not been enough to counter the impact of the coronavirus on China, the world's biggest oil importer, and on the global economy. Factories have been disrupted, fewer people are travelling and other business has slowed, driving down oil demand. "Whatever action OPEC ultimately takes seems unlikely to produce the desired effect of rebalancing the market and substantially raising prices. Rather, the strategy today may be one of attempting to stem further bloodletting and hope demand recovery can be achieved later in the year," analysts from the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report.

(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ahmad Ghaddar; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia extends pilgrimage suspension to its own citizens

Saudi Arabia extended a suspension of pilgrimages by foreigners to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to Saudi citizens and residents due to concerns about the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.Riyadh reported its first case of t...

Peace eludes parts of Colombia as humanitarian situation worsens -ICRC

Peace eludes many parts of Colombia and conditions worsened in 2019 as forced displacements and attacks against medical missions increased, the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Wednesday. The Andean country signed a pea...

Emergency coronavirus funding bill unveiled in U.S. Congress

Legislation funding emergency efforts to combat the spreading coronavirus was unveiled in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and would total 8.3 billion, including money to develop vaccines and tests for the disease, according to a House of Rep...

Laboratories meet with White House, form consortium for coronavirus tests

The Trump administration met with private lab test developers on Wednesday to discuss increasing the availability of tests for the coronavirus and said that the companies had formed a consortium. Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. Depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020