China calls for peace dialogue after N. Korea launches projectiles

China's foreign ministry, asked about North Korea's launch of projectiles, says it calls on all parties to adhere to consultation and dialogue to achieve lasting peace in the Korean peninsula.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily press briefing on Monday. North Korea launched several short-range projectiles Monday into the sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.