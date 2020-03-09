Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC grants protection to newly married inter-caste couple

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:35 IST
SC grants protection to newly married inter-caste couple

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection to a newly married inter-caste couple from any coercive action and directed the police of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to provide them adequate security due to the alleged threat to their lives from their family members. The couple, who married on February 28 as per Hindu rites and rituals, claimed that they apprehend a threat to their life from their family members and coercive action from the police of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

A vacation bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Surya Kant noted that the couple have registered their marriage and apprehend that there is a serious threat to them from family members. "We direct respondent Nos.2 to 6 (Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh and Director General of Police, Rajasthan) not to take any coercive action against the petitioners (couple) and in case of any requirement, adequate security be provided to the petitioners," the bench said.

The bench also issued notices to the Centre and the Rajasthan government on the plea of the couple. The top court also noted that girl has filed a complaint before the Station House Officer of Jyoti Nagar, Police Station, Jaipur seeking protection from family members.

Senior advocate Manan Mishra, appearing for the couple, said that protection should be granted to them as they apprehend danger to their life due to the marriage. The plea said that the couple apprehends coercive action by police of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, adding they were residing at New Delhi and wanted protection from Delhi Police.

The couple said that in view of the threats from family members of the petitioners especially from the family of the girl, a complaint was lodged in Jyoti Nagar Police station for safety and protection. "That in matter of marriage a couple, who are legally major have all the right to marry and the consent of the family or the community or the clan is not necessary, once the two adult individuals agree to enter into the wedlock," the plea said.

It said that when two adults consensually choose each other as life partners, it is a manifestation of their choice, which is recognized under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Britain to produce draft trade deal before next round of EU talks

Britain said on Monday it intended to produce a draft Free Trade Agreement FTA before its next round of negotiations with the European Union later this month.The next negotiating round will take place on 18-20 March in London. The UK expect...

Amid migrant crisis, Greece-Turkey conflict plays out on social media

Greeks and Turks are waging a proxy war on social media with photos, video and commentary purporting to show the other side behaving badly in a migrant crisis that has seriously strained already tense relations between Athens and Ankara.An ...

Man arrested in connection with rioting in northeast Delhi

A man has been arrested in connection with four cases of rioting in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday. The accused was identified as Lokesh Kumar Solanki, they said.On March 5, four cases of rioting were registered at the Gokulpuri pol...

Coronavirus: Mizoram's borders with Myanmar, Bangladesh to be sealed

Mizorams borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh will be sealed and the entry of foreigners banned to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, a top official said on Monday. Mizoram shares a 510-km border with Myanmar and a 318-km ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020