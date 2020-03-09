SC grants protection to newly married inter-caste couple

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection to a newly married inter-caste couple from any coercive action and directed the police of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to provide them adequate security due to the alleged threat to their lives from their family members. The couple, who married on February 28 as per Hindu rites and rituals, claimed that they apprehend a threat to their life from their family members and coercive action from the police of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

A vacation bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Surya Kant noted that the couple have registered their marriage and apprehend that there is a serious threat to them from family members. "We direct respondent Nos.2 to 6 (Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh and Director General of Police, Rajasthan) not to take any coercive action against the petitioners (couple) and in case of any requirement, adequate security be provided to the petitioners," the bench said.

The bench also issued notices to the Centre and the Rajasthan government on the plea of the couple. The top court also noted that girl has filed a complaint before the Station House Officer of Jyoti Nagar, Police Station, Jaipur seeking protection from family members.

Senior advocate Manan Mishra, appearing for the couple, said that protection should be granted to them as they apprehend danger to their life due to the marriage. The plea said that the couple apprehends coercive action by police of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, adding they were residing at New Delhi and wanted protection from Delhi Police.

The couple said that in view of the threats from family members of the petitioners especially from the family of the girl, a complaint was lodged in Jyoti Nagar Police station for safety and protection. "That in matter of marriage a couple, who are legally major have all the right to marry and the consent of the family or the community or the clan is not necessary, once the two adult individuals agree to enter into the wedlock," the plea said.

It said that when two adults consensually choose each other as life partners, it is a manifestation of their choice, which is recognized under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution..

