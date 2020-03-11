LS revokes suspension of seven Congress MPs

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday revoked suspension of seven Congress MPs, who were suspended from the House on March 5 "for gross indiscipline". The motion for termination of suspension was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

He moved the motion under Rule 374 (2) of the rules of procedure for the conduct of proceedings of the House. The motion was later adopted by the House by a voice vote.

Speaker Om Birla, who did not come to the House for a few days last week over the pain he felt over incidents of indiscipline in the House returned to it on Wednesday. The seven MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the budget session. The seven Congress MPs include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

