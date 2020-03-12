You can do anything to protect cows but not humans: Kapil Sibal attacks BJP in RS

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday came down heavily on the central government over the recent incidents of violence in North-East Delhi and stated that the government will do anything for protection of cows, but not human beings. During a discussion in Rajya Sabha on Delhi violence, Sibal said, "There is a provision in the Constitution, Article 48, in which it is written that the cows should not be slaughtered... It is correct. But you can do anything for the protection of cows, not for the protection of humans? Do we need to bring another Article in the Directive Principles of State Policy? Is the protection of cows more important than the protection of human beings and human lives? Did you ever think about this... There is a massive displacement of people, who are leaving their houses," Sibal said.

Sibal further claimed that it is "clear that police were helping those who were indulging in violence and its result was the death of innocent people, who had nothing to do with the violence." "The violence happened because of the virus, the communal virus that was spread by the people who were giving speeches. I ask the Home Minister why FIRs were not registered against those who delivered those speeches," he added.

At least 53 persons died, including IB officer Ankit Sharma and Constable Rattan Lal in the violence that took place in North-East Delhi last month. (ANI)

