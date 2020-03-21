Goa govt invokes Section 144 to avoid spread of coronavirus

The Goa government on Saturday issued an order to all District Collectors in the state to invoke Section 144 of the CrPC as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. "Section 144 of CrPC was imposed throughout the state, which has to be strictly adhered to, in order to avoid any community spread of the virus," state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

He said that the state government has issued an order banning inter-state transport from Saturday night onwards except for that of essential commodities. He said that the cars carrying families may be allowed to enter the borders, that too, only after they are checked for coronavirus symptoms.

"We have launched a self-assessment interactive app on coronavirus. This is the first in the country. We are taking all precautions and discouraging gathering of even five people. We do not want tourists coming to Goa till the situation settles," Rane said. He said that private events like marriages are also banned until further orders.

Goa shares border with Maharashtra and Karnataka, the two states which have confirmed positive coronavirus cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)

