Janta curfew: 50 pc buses to be off Delhi roads tomorrow

  • Updated: 21-03-2020 17:26 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 17:26 IST
Janta curfew: 50 pc buses to be off Delhi roads tomorrow
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that 50 per cent buses in the national capital will not function tomorrow due to 'Janta Curfew'. "Since the Delhi Metro services will not be available tomorrow, we have decided to ply but only 50 per cent of total DTC buses during the 'Janta Curfew'. There may be many emergency cases, where it becomes necessary to step out. Hence, we have taken this decision," he said in a video message.

Metro services will also remain shut on March 22 in view of 'Janta curfew', proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday. Kejriwal also appealed people to discontinue their morning walks in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.

"I appeal to all of you to discontinue your morning walks for some time and stay at home. We are not doing a lockdown currently but we might in future, if necessary for your betterment and safety," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the countrymen to follow 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. He said that no one apart from those involved in essential services is supposed to venture out of their homes.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 271, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

