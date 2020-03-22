Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: People come out in balconies, clap, clang utensils to express gratitude to medical professionals

Responding to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people across the country came out in their balconies and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 17:15 IST
Combating COVID-19: People come out in balconies, clap, clang utensils to express gratitude to medical professionals
People in their balconies to express their gratitude to medical professionals engaged in fighting against COVID-19 . Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Responding to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people across the country came out in their balconies and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak. People were seen clapping and clanging their utensils. Some were even heard ringing bells. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also rang the bell in Gorakhpur.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies to express their gratitude to all those who are 'working 24/7.' "Do remember, 5 PM this evening for 5 minutes... Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. #JantaCurfew," PM tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

