Ambulance with patient stuck in jam as Covid-19 lockdown comes into effect

An ambulance carrying a patient was stuck in a massive jam at Delhi-Noida border due to lockdown, which has been announced as an essential measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Visual of the ambulance stuck in traffic jam at Delhi-Noida border.. Image Credit: ANI

An ambulance carrying a patient was stuck in a massive jam at Delhi-Noida border due to lockdown, which has been announced as an essential measure to curb the spread of Covid-19. "I am stuck in jam for two hours. I was coming from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and I have to go to Morena in Madhya Pradesh. I think it will take 45 minutes to pass the jam. If this continues, the condition of the patient might deteriorate, the ambulance driver told ANI.

There is no ban on the movement of ambulances and other medical emergency vehicles in the lockdown order. Delhi-Noida border on Monday saw heavy concentration of vehicles after police stopped the Delhi traffic from entering into Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar.

A large number of vehicles including cars and bikes tried to enter the area from an alternate side. Cops on duty urged people to go back and allowed those exempted from the lockdown order. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked state governments to ensure rules of lockdown are followed properly and called on citizens to take the issue seriously.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself by doing this, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to ensure the rules and laws are followed," he tweeted. The Centre also said that legal action will be taken against those who would violate the lockdown order.

"#COVID19outbreak #Covid_19india #COVID Important alert : States have been asked to strictly enforce the #lockdown in the areas where it has been announced. Legal action will be taken against violaters," tweeted by government's Principal Spokesperson and Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB) KS Dhatwalia. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that the total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country is 415 and seven people died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

