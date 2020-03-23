COVID-19: Massive jam at Delhi-Noida border amid lockdown

Massive traffic jam was witnessed at Delhi-Noida border on Monday after police stopped vehicles from crossing borders amid a lockdown to combat COVID-19. A large number of vehicles, including cars and bikes, were trying to cross the border and were caught in the massive traffic snarls.

Police officials at the border were seen asking people to go back and were only allowing those exempted from the lockdown order. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked state governments to ensure rules of lockdown are followed properly and called on citizens to take the issue seriously.

The Centre also said that legal action will be taken against those who would violate the lockdown order. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that the total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country is 415. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

