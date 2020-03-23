Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi interacts with media heads over COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held an interaction with media heads through video conferencing over COVID-19.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:28 IST
PM Modi interacts with media heads over COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with media heads through video conferencing over COVID-19.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held an interaction with media heads through video conferencing over COVID-19. Subhash Chandra from Zee Group, Kalli Purie from Aaj Tak, Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief of India TV, Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami and Smita Prakash, Editor at Asian News International, among others attended the video conference.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar was also present with the Prime Minister. Earlier, the Prime Minister had held an interaction with Chief Ministers of states over the deadly virus.

Several states have announced complete lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. Prime Minister Modi has asked state governments to ensure rules of lockdown are followed properly and called on citizens to take the issue seriously.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself by doing this, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to ensure the rules and laws are followed," he tweeted. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 415 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Three new positive coronavirus cases reported in Telangana;

number rises to 30 Hyderabad, Mar 23 PTI Three new positive coronavirus case were reported in Telangana taking the total of those infected to 30, the government said on Monday. The three include one with travel history to France and anothe...

Coronavirus: CREDAI-MCHI converts training facility into quarantine centre

CREDAI-MCHI, an apex body for realty firms of Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR, on Monday said it has converted a municipal training centre into a quarantine facility for over 250 patients because of spread of the coronavirus disease. Separat...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rout resumes as more nations self-isolate against virus

Financial markets around the world took another hammering on Monday as a rising tide of national coronavirus lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession.European sto...

COVID-19: Lucknow Municipal Corporation sanitises roads, public places and residential areas

Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Monday sanitised roads, public places and residential areas in the wake of coronavirus scare. We are implementing several precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus such as sanitisation of publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020