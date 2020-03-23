Lockdown will be strictly enforced in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday that lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic will be strictly enforced in the national capital. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state governments to ensure that rules of lockdown are followed properly.

"I completely agree with you, sir. Today, several people violated the lockdown. This is not acceptable. Due to this, the health of all citizens is at risk. This would be strictly enforced in Delhi," tweeted Kejriwal. Earlier, Modi had asked state governments to ensure rules of lockdown are followed properly and called on citizens to take the issue seriously.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself by doing this, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to ensure the rules and laws are followed," tweeted Prime Minister Modi. On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19.

The government said that all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly markets shall stop their operations and only essential services and establishments have been exempted from the lockdown. According to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 433 individuals have reported positive for coronavirus in the country.

Seven deaths have been reported, and 24 people have been discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

