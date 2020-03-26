Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. warship sails through Taiwan Strait amid heightened China tensions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 06:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 06:00 IST
U.S. warship sails through Taiwan Strait amid heightened China tensions

A U.S. warship passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, the U.S. and Taiwan militaries said, following heightened tensions between China and Taiwan that has seen Taiwanese air force jets scramble to intercept Chinese fighters. The ship sailed north through the waterway and was monitored by Taiwan's armed forces, the island's defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It described the sailing as an "ordinary mission", saying there was no cause for alarm. Anthony Junco, a spokesman for the U.S. Seventh Fleet, said the ship was the guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell, which conducted "a routine Taiwan Strait transit March 25 (local time) in accordance with international law".

"The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The U.S. Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows," he said. Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial and diplomatic issue and Beijing has never ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control. The narrow Taiwan Strait that separates the island from China is a frequent source of tension.

In recent weeks China's air force has carried out several exercises close to Taiwan, causing Taiwan's mostly U.S.-equipped military to scramble fighters to intercept and warn away the Chinese aircraft. Taiwan has called the Chinese drills provocative and has called on China to pay more attention to fighting the spread of the coronavirus rather than menacing Taiwan.

The United States, like most countries, has no official relations with Taiwan, but is the island's most important international supporter and main source of arms. In January another U.S. warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait less than a week after President Tsai Ing-wen won re-election by a landslide on a platform of standing up to China.

Tsai visited a military base on Tuesday and again warned of the threat from China during the virus outbreak. "Everyone knows that although at present there is an intense epidemic situation, the Chinese Communist's military aircraft continue to harass Taiwan; their threat to Taiwan and regional security has not gone down," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican government to suspend activities from Thursday

Mexicos federal government will suspend all non-essential activities beginning on Thursday, Mexicos deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told reporters.Mexico registered 475 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 405, and six deaths ov...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines Dyson to produce 15,000 ventilators from scratch in weeks httpson.ft.com3durKrx JPI Media susp...

G20 leaders to hold video conference to discuss COVID-19 today

Leaders of the Group of 20 nations will hold a summit today via video conference to discuss measures to protect the global economy, amid coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 18,000 lives globally. The summit, which will be chaired by...

Indian American hoteliers offer free accommodation to stranded Indian students

Indian American hoteliers have come forward to the rescue of Indian students stranded in the US following implementation of lockdown measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, by offering free accommodation and in some cases food. With t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020