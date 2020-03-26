60 FIRs registered, 595 arrested for violating lockdown in Uttarakhand

As many as 60 FIRs were registered and 595 people were arrested in Uttarakhand on Thursday for violating the lockdown that has been implemented in a bid to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, police said. According to Uttarakhand Police, 225 FIRs have been registered in the state and 1,265 people have been arrested for the same so far.

At least 5,181 challans have been issued under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act in the state while over 1,447 vehicles have been seized, police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

So far, five confirmed cases of coronavirus, including one foreign national, have been reported in the state. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday surged to 649 in the country (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths. (ANI)

