60 FIRs registered, 595 arrested for violating lockdown in Uttarakhand

As many as 60 FIRs were registered and 595 people were arrested in Uttarakhand on Thursday for violating the lockdown that has been implemented in a bid to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, police said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 60 FIRs were registered and 595 people were arrested in Uttarakhand on Thursday for violating the lockdown that has been implemented in a bid to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, police said. According to Uttarakhand Police, 225 FIRs have been registered in the state and 1,265 people have been arrested for the same so far.

At least 5,181 challans have been issued under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act in the state while over 1,447 vehicles have been seized, police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

So far, five confirmed cases of coronavirus, including one foreign national, have been reported in the state. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday surged to 649 in the country (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Latest News

Two more test corona positive in Punjab, count rises to 33

The number of coronavirus patients continued to surge in Punjab with two more persons testing positive for the infection, taking total cases to 33 in the state. Among fresh cases, a woman, a resident of Nawanshahr, contracted infection from...

MP coronavirus count rises to 21; 6 more test positive

Eds Updates COVID-19 cases BhopalShivpuri, Mar 26 PTIThe number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 21 with six more patients - five in Indore and one in Shivpur - testing coronavirus positive on Thursday, health officials said. Th...

COVID-19: Uddhav chooses outdoor meeting with officials

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday met senior bureaucrats on the lawns of his official residence Varsha to review the measures being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to a statement issued by the Chi...

BRIEF-Ford Motor Says Some Workers Might Be Offered Chances To Take Voluntary Sabbaticals

Ford Motor Co FORD MOTOR CO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2020, A PERCENTAGE OF EACH NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS BASE SALARY WILL BE DEFERRED FOR AT LEAST FIVE MONTHS FORD MOTOR CO SAYS ACCUMULATED DEFERRED SALARY AMOUNTS WILL BE PAID AFTER COMPANY H...
