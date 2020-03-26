Combating COVID-19: Delhi Police give food to needy people

Amid nationwide lockdown, the Delhi Police officials on Thursday distributed food to the needy people in several parts of the city including Najafgarh and Majnu Ka Tila.

A total of 649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

