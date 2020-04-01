Supreme Court directs Media to maintain strong sense of responsibility

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Media, including print, electronic and social media, to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and ensure that unverified news capable of causing panic is not disseminated.

The apex court has noted that the migration of a large number of laborers working in the cities was triggered by panic created by fake news that the lockdown would continue for more than three months. The Court observed that it was not possible for it to overlook the menace of fake news by electronic, print or social media because the panic-driven migration has caused untold suffering to those who acted on such news, causing some to lose their lives.

The Court has said in the order that it does not intend to interfere with the free discussion about the pandemic, but at the same time has directed that the Media refer to and publish the official version about the developments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

