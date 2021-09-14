Emily Blunt's Met Gala 2021 look leaves fans nostalgic

Left Menu

Actor Emily Blunt's appearance at Met Gala 2021 has ushered in a wave of nostalgia on social media as her look was inspired by Hedy Lamarr, the iconic actor and the star of the classic American fashion film, 'Ziegfeld Girl', which came out in 1941.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 12:14 IST
Emily Blunt (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Emily Blunt's appearance at Met Gala 2021 has ushered in a wave of nostalgia on social media as her look was inspired by Hedy Lamarr, the iconic actor and the star of the classic American fashion film, 'Ziegfeld Girl', which came out in 1941. For the fashion event, she gracefully adorned a floor-length outfit with a white cape attached to the bodice. She completed the look with a star-spangled headgear, giving a nod to Lamarr.

Social media users turned nostalgic after seeing Emily at the Met Gala 2021. "Emily Blunt channeling 'old Hollywood' wearing this Miu Miu look inspired by Hedy Lamarr from the 1941 film 'Ziegfeld Girl'! Absolutely stunning," a netizen tweeted.

"Emily blunt serving 'old hollywood fashion' at the #metgala," another one wrote. Blunt's headpiece also featured a few oversized pearls for a modern touch.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Emily was recently seen sharing screen space with Dwyane Johnson in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

