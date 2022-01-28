Why is the Boat Business Booming in 2022?

Thinking about buying a boat this year, well, you're not the only one. The number of people splashing the cash on a brand new or pre-owned boat has significantly increased over the past couple of years, and sales are expected to keep increasing in 2022.

Boat dealerships across the United States and other countries around the globe are finding it difficult to keep up with the demand, and there are no signs of sales slowing down anytime soon. There has been a huge increase in the number of first-time buyers investing in boats since 2020.

The Pandemic

The ongoing pandemic has been devastating for a lot of people, especially for those who love spending time in the great outdoors.

To help reduce the spread of the highly transmissible virus, countries have enforced strict lockdowns and many have closed their borders. Although a lot of countries have reopened to international tourists, lots of folks are reluctant to travel abroad. However, domestic tourism has been on the rise since the pandemic began, which is one of the reasons so many people are spending their hard-earned money on boats.

In America, you can take your family and friends out on the sea, on a lake, or a river on your boat. During these unprecedented times, a boat trip can help you and your loved ones forget about all the problems the world has been facing over the past couple of years.

Money

For some, the pandemic has been financially devastating, but others have been able to save large sums of money during these strange times. Avid travelers often go abroad multiple times per year, which can cost a large amount of cash, but with travel restrictions in place, many have opted to stay at home.

With the extra money building up in their bank accounts, lots of folks can now afford to buy and maintain boats. People who have always dreamed of buying a boat have now found themselves in a financial position to afford one.

Family Bonding

Trying to encourage young people to spend more time outdoors can prove challenging. Children, teenagers, and even adults often spend hours staring at screens, which can have a negative impact on their development and social skills.

A boat trip with loved ones is a fantastic way of getting out into the real world. Most families love exploring different areas on a boat, and it can help create unforgettable memories. Boat holidays can help parents bond with their kids, and it can be lots of fun too.

To keep a boat in immaculate condition, you must maintain it properly. A lot of boat owners get their family members to help keep it in top-notch condition. Parents can teach their kids new skills while working on the boat such as:

Maintaining the engine

How to use the technology on the boat

How to keep the boat clean

How to drive the boat

Safety

If you want to show your friends a good time, bringing them out on your boat for a weekend is a no-brainer. Plus, it is also an opportunity for you to show off your boat skills!

The Internet

There are tons of online platforms where you can find new and second-hand boats for sale. During the pandemic, a lot of people looking to buy boats have spent their time researching the different products available online.

Finding a new or used outboard motor for sale has never been easier, and there are tons of boat videos that you can stream on popular streaming platforms for free. However, because a lot of dealerships are struggling to keep up with inventory, you might be forced to wait a little longer until you can get the boat of your dreams.

You can make New Friends

The pandemic has had a negative impact on a lot of people's mental health. Loneliness is one of the main reasons why depression has been on the rise. Most people don't like being stuck indoors each day because they are unable to socialize with new people.

There are lots of boat communities out there, and people within these communities are often looking for new people to join them. You should have no problems meeting like-minded people in most boat communities.

Stress is another problem people have been struggling with recently. If you are having a hard day, your boat can help you feel relaxed and calm.

A Second Home

In 2021 a lot of people bought large boats. Some of these vessels include multiple cabins that can be used as bedrooms. These boats even include a fitted kitchen and a bathroom, so it's not surprising that so many call their boat their second home.

With so many people working remotely, many can get their work done from their boat as long as they have an internet connection. The freedom that comes with owning a boat can be really exciting, and working in a new location every day is something that dreams are made of.

However, you don't need a large boat to call it home. Some smaller-sized boats have areas that you can sleep on. You can install a shower and put a roof on it for some shelter.

Environmentally Friendly

The current state of the environment is worrying, but you don't have to invest in a boat that uses fossil fuels or combustibles to run it. There are several models out there that won't have a negative impact on our planet. Even when cleaning your boat, you can opt to use eco-friendly boat cleaners.

New Hobbie

Although some people won't get excited about maintaining a boat, others enjoy the challenge. Those who like working with their hands often find working with engines, technology, etc. exciting. You will get to learn how to maintain and operate an engine, the different types of motors available like these Yamaha outboard motors, and how to use the radio and GPS.

To ensure your boat is kept in good condition you will have to learn a wide range of skills. People who have been retiring over the past few years are often investing in boats because it gives them something worthwhile to do.

Although safely operating a boat can prove challenging, mastering these skills can be exciting. Before you know it you will find yourself speaking the boating lingo, you will understand the complicated technology on board, and figure out how the tide and wind works.

Conclusion

If you are thinking about joining the growing number of boat owners, research is key. It's a very big decision, and if you spend a large sum of money on a watercraft that needs lots of maintenance, you could end up spending a lot more than you had budgeted for.

Visit as many dealerships as possible, and make sure that you read the warranty before agreeing on a deal. Most boat owners are happy to share information about owning a boat, so don't hesitate to ask them for help. Also, read reviews posted online by boat experts and boat owners. This information can help you understand more about the different models available, and what is needed to keep the boat in perfect working order.

