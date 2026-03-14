Escalating Mid-East Tensions Amid Oil Price Surge

Amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East, President Trump announced additional strikes on Iran, aiming to protect shipping routes in the critical Strait of Hormuz. This move comes as oil prices continue to surge, impacting global markets.

The U.S. administration's decision to issue a temporary waiver for Russian oil purchases has been met with criticism from European allies, concerned about its implications in ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly in relation to the Ukraine conflict.

As armed confrontations intensify, Iran's new leader has vowed to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, further jeopardizing oil supply routes and posing significant economic challenges worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)