The Buzz of the Cockroach Movement

India's youth-led 'cockroach movement' made headlines on Monday after clarifying the whereabouts of its founder, Abhijeet Dipke. On the social media platform X, the movement stated that Dipke was not in detention or under arrest, countering previous reports.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Dipke had been 'picked up' by police, raising concerns about his status and the movement's future actions. The group later clarified that these reports were inaccurate.

This development is critical in understanding the dynamics of India's youth-led activism, and the impact of social media on disseminating information and misinformation.