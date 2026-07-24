Caught in Conflict: The Plight of Women and Girls in Sudan's al-Obeid

In Sudan's al-Obeid, women and girls face the dual threats of drone attacks and sexual violence while accessing essential resources like water. Amid ongoing conflict between Sudan's army and RSF, a humanitarian crisis unfolds. With significant shortages of resources and rising reports of abuses, support systems struggle due to funding cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 16:03 IST
Caught in Conflict: The Plight of Women and Girls in Sudan's al-Obeid
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Women and girls in al-Obeid, Sudan, live under the constant threat of drone attacks and sexual violence, as revealed by U.N. Women. These dangers are amplified when they seek water, a fundamental resource becoming increasingly difficult to obtain amid the ongoing conflict.

The city, situated in North Kordofan, is experiencing severe shortages of food and healthcare, made worse by the relentless battle between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Human rights officials have sounded the alarm, warning of escalating violence and a dire humanitarian crisis.

A staggering 12.7 million women and girls across Sudan require gender-based violence services, yet funding cuts are crippling the support from women-led organizations. This situation leaves many vulnerable, as critical services are reduced or shuttered, increasing the risk for those already suffering in al-Obeid.

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