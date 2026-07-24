Tech Turmoil and Tariffs: A Stock Market Saga

U.S. stock index futures saw a rise on Friday following a tech-driven selloff. Investors considered earnings, Middle East unrest, and new tariffs from the Trump administration. Intel's strong forecast provided a boost, while geopolitical tensions and potential Federal Reserve rate changes kept markets on edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 17:03 IST
Tech Turmoil and Tariffs: A Stock Market Saga
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U.S. stock index futures nudged higher on Friday, rebounding from a tech-led selloff. Investors are evaluating corporate earnings against a backdrop of Middle East tensions and new tariff announcements from the Trump administration, aimed at 60 trading partners.

Intel contributed positively to the tech sector, forecasting profits and revenues exceeding Wall Street expectations, which led to a 3.4% rise in its premarket share value. However, the broader semiconductor sector continues to face pressure. Concerns over AI trade and significant spending from tech giants like Alphabet and Tesla have amplified market caution.

Geopolitical factors are also stirring unease, with President Trump's new tariffs and potential military actions against Iran influencing market dynamics. Oil prices soared above $100 a barrel amid fears of disrupted energy supplies. Meanwhile, anticipation is building ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next week, where rate hikes are increasingly probable.

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