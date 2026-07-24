Retail Turmoil: Drone Strikes Decimate Russian Fashion Inventory at Wildberries

Russian fashion designer Viktoria Terekhova lost 12,000 items from her children's clothing collection in a Ukrainian drone strike on Wildberries' warehouse. The attack is part of a campaign impacting Russian businesses. Losses for small businesses include $128,000 worth of stock, causing severe economic distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 17:02 IST
Retail Turmoil: Drone Strikes Decimate Russian Fashion Inventory at Wildberries
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  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant blow to Russian fashion designer Viktoria Terekhova, a Ukrainian drone strike has obliterated her entire summer collection destined for Wildberries' giant warehouse east of Moscow. The attack, which destroyed 12,000 items, is part of a targeted campaign against Russia's leading online retailer.

Since mid-July, Wildberries warehouses have been subjected to several strikes, causing extensive damage to its operations and impacting more than 10% of its storage capacity. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the strikes aim to bring the war back to Russia, echoing the ongoing conflict on Ukrainian soil.

For numerous small businesses dependent on Wildberries, the losses have been catastrophic. Viktoria Terekhova, whose company Fareal Kids conducts 70% of its sales through the site, faces substantial economic challenges. Similarly, clothing brand Airbase, led by Oleg Kondratyev, finds itself in dire financial straits, prompting considerations of legal action to recover losses.

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