North-East India goes to Thailand to promote trade, tourism, culture

North-East India has a strong historical connection with South-East Asia. The second North-East India Festival is going to be organised in Thailand to promote trade, tourism, cultural exchange between both regions. North-East India is famous for its exotic destinations and this festival will showcase the best of North-East tourism potential.

The 2nd North-East India Festival is a platform for cultural exchange between both the regions. The festival will take place during 21, 22 and 23 February at the popular Central World, Bangkok. The chief organiser of the North-East India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta said: "A team of around 500 people are travelling from the North-East to Thailand for 2nd North-East India Festival. After the successful first edition, we are very enthusiastic for the festival which, for the first time, is trying to promote North-East India's trade, tourism and culture in Thailand in a methodical way."

"The event is actually an extension of the Act East Policy of India and we are grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning our efforts in his recent visit to Thailand last year," he added. This initiative, which is considered to be the biggest ever Indian programme outside, is a presentation by the North-Eastern Council and Indian Embassy at Thailand and is organised by Trend MMS, the organiser of North-East Festival Initiatives with support from North-East India Asociation, Thailand, and various State Governments of the North East, Spicejet, and so on.

The festival at Central World will have an exhibition from Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal, Tripura, and Nagaland showcasing tourism and trade potential of these States. Spicejet will be showcasing organic fruits and vegetables from the North East. A presentation of cane and bamboo, tea exhibition, textiles exhibition, and high-quality cuisines, etc., will also be there.

Spectacular cultural performances of various folk dances of the North-East, for example, Mask Dance of Arunachal, Bihu dance of Assam, Raas Leela from Manipur, Cheraw dance, Naga Warrior dance, etc., will be presented along with Thai dance form Khon dance, which will be performed at the festival supported by Culture Ministry, Thailand. Fourteen designers of the region will present spectacular fashion presenting the best of North Eastern fabric. Famous Indian singers and bands, Papon, Naga Band Trance Effect, David Angu and Tribes, Arunachal, Soulmate, and some of the most popular Thai Rock bands such as Slot Machine will perform at the festival. North-East Indian community in Thailand will perform a unity dance.

Along with the performances, a business to business (B2B) meets and seminars will be held at the Centara Grand Hotel, Bangkok. The B2B meet organised between stakeholders of both the region on trade will be attended by prominent entrepreneurs of Thailand interacting with the governments of North-Eastern States, traders with special focus on cane and bamboo, agro horticulture products, tea, etc.

To strengthen the relationship, people to people (P2P) exchange programme will take place among scholars, historians, students of North East India with academicians, scholars of Thailand. More than 50 students will be traveling from the NER to attend the P2P meet and also visit various Universities of Thailand. The P2P will be chaired by Suchitra Durai, Indian Ambassador to Thailand. The meet will explore conversations among scholars of Tai Ahom, Tai Phake, Tai Singphoh Communities of the North-East, who have strong Thai historic linkage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.