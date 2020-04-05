Left Menu
Intake of e-cigarettes with smoking cessation helps to quit faster

Smoking cessation counselling alone might not serve the purpose, but with an additional intake of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes can help people quit smoking more successfully, as per a new study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 16:32 IST
At 12 weeks, 21.9% of participants given nicotine-containing e-cigarettes had quit smoking, 17.3% of participants given non-nicotine e-cigarettes had quit and 9.1% of participants given only counselling had quit. Overall, those using nicotine-containing e-cigarettes were 2.4 times more likely to quit than those who did not vape at all.

"These findings show that nicotine e-cigarettes are effective for smoking cessation in the short term," said Mark J. Eisenberg, MD, MPH, a cardiologist at the Jewish General Hospital, professor of medicine at McGill University and the study's lead author. "Vaping with counselling is more effective than counselling alone, although it's not a magic bullet for smoking cessation," Eisenberg added.

The new trial was designed to reflect the real-world conditions lifelong smokers face when attempting to quit. The research had participants from 17 sites in Canada who had smoked for an average of 35 years.

One-third of the participants were assigned to receive e-cigarettes containing nicotine, one-third received e-cigarettes without nicotine and one-third did not receive an e-cigarette. Compared to baseline smoking rates of 21 cigarettes per day, participants who received nicotine e-cigarettes reduced their daily cigarette consumption by 13 cigarettes per day compared to 11 among participants receiving non-nicotine e-cigarettes and seven among those receiving counselling alone. (ANI)

