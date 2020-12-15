Left Menu
Uganda: SAA revokes ICASA hosting rights from Uganda

“We would like to inform with deep regret, all partners, stakeholders, delegates and the international community, that unfortunately ICASA 2021 will no longer be held in Kampala, Uganda from 6th – 11th December 2021 as planned as a result of circumstances beyond our control".

Updated: 15-12-2020 18:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@iasociety)

The International Conference on AIDS & STIs in Africa (ICASA) which was scheduled to be hosted by Uganda has been canceled as the Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA) has revoked the hosting rights of Uganda, according to a report by Eagle Online.

As per reports, the country had announced the bid to host the ICASA 2021 Conference, on 19 December 2019, in the ending ceremony of the ICASA 2019, conference in Kigali-Rwanda.

Uganda's success was connected to the local research on Aids and the readiness of political leaders to battle the pandemic over the years. After an unexpected revoke announced by SAA on Monday, ICASA 2021 will not be held in Kampala.

The statement from SAA reads, "we would like to inform with deep regret, all partners, stakeholders, delegates and the international community, that unfortunately ICASA 2021 will no longer be held in Kampala, Uganda from 6th – 11th December 2021 as planned as a result of circumstances beyond our control".

The Society claimed that the cancellation is being based on a hostile environment, without peace security, quoting, "we have no option but to revoke the hosting rights of Uganda. The Society for AIDS in Africa apologizes for any inconveniences this might cause."

However, it added that the new venue and country will be announced sooner. It assured its partners, esteemed delegates, stakeholders, and the International community that ICASA (21st edition) will be organized from December 6 to December 11, 2021.

"The Society for AIDS in Africa would like to reassure the people of Uganda, despite the fact that ICASA 2021 will not be hosted in Uganda, we will continue working with you towards our common goals, which is a continent free of HIV, TB, Malaria and emerging infections, where our communities are empowered; with zero stigma and discrimination against PLHIV and Key populations, where there is social justice and equitable access to services, care and support for all."

