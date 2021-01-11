Left Menu
Kenya: County Governor threatens service suspensions over delayed funds

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BaloziYatani)

The County governments in Kenya are threatening services suspension and legal actions in a letter to the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary over funds delay, according to a report by KBC Channel.

Reportedly, the Council of Governors (COG) has directed a letter to Ukur Yattani, the Cabinet Secretary of National Treasury, about the withheld disbursement of equitable share for over four months.

Wycliffe Oparanya, the chairperson of COG noted that the counties cannot function well because of funding shortage, as contractors, as well county staff had not been paid since last three months, as per the report.

The county governors have reportedly warned to halt the services in the counties if the Treasury does not allow the fund flow.

"We note with utmost concern that County Governments have not received disbursements for October, November, December 2020 and January 2021. Some of the Counties have not even received the September disbursement bringing the total balance to Ksh.94-7 Billion. .. County Government Civil Servants have not been paid salaries for three months and National Government Civil Servants have been paid all their dues and statutory deductions made" Opranya said.

He further appealed to the Yattani to urgently facilitate disbursement of equitable share to County Governments, stating, "please note that if the disbursement is not made forthwith the County Governments will have no other option other than seek legal redress while closing down to minimize further damage and suffering to employees".

As per the report, the letter is dated Monday, which is been copied to the Speakers of both the houses and Budget Controllers.

