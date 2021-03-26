Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Today Google illustrate a beautiful doodle marks the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day, a national holiday that commemorates the country's declaration of sovereignty on this day in 1971.

The doodle artwork depicts the green color of the National flag that represents the plentiful vegetation that covers much of the Bangladeshi landscape, as the red disk emblazoned on the green background symbolizes the rising sun that gives life to the Asian region of Bengal.

Near the border of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, built a national monument called The Savar National Memorial in honor to those who fought in the country's war of independence, stands as the official focal point for today's observances.

Citizens pay homage to their national heroes by gathering at the memorial. Many of them wear the symbolic green and red colors of the Bangladeshi flag, which is drawn in the Doodle artwork.

The Independence Day of Bangladesh taking place on March 26 is a national holiday. It commemorates the country's declaration of independence from Pakistan in the early hours of March 26 1971 by the leader of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In 1970 Pakistani general election under the military government of President Yahya Khan, the largest political party Awami League led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman won a clear majority in East Pakistan national seats as well as provincial assembly. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto conspired with Yahya Khan and changed their position, refusing to hand over power to Sheikh Mujib.

Negotiations began but the ruling West Pakistani leadership do not trust Sheikh Mujib, having Agartala conspiracy case in vision. When it became clear that promises given earlier were not going to followed, the whole nation of Bengali (bangla)-speaking Muslims and Hindus of East Pakistan began a spirited struggle for independence. On March 7, 1971 Sheikh Mujib gave his famous speech at the Ramna Race course where he called for a non-cooperation movement.

Authorities, mostly West Pakistani personnel rounded up Bengali armed forces officers, NCOs, and enlisted personnel. Forced disappearances went rampant. On the evening of March 25, an interview conducted with David Frost, Sheikh Mujib still called out openly for negotiation and a united Pakistan.

At that night the Pakistan Army spilled out to the streets killing and started Operation Searchlight. It was official, they were not ready for a peaceful transfer of political power to the Awami League led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Independence of Bangladesh was declared on March 26, 1971 by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman . The next declaration was read out on March 27, 1971, by Major Ziaur Rahman, on behalf of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Major Zia (who was also a BDF Sector Commander of Sector 1 and later of Sector 11) raised an independent Z Force brigade, Chittagong and the guerilla struggle officially began.

The people of Bangladesh then took part in a war to get independence from Pakistan. Citizens of Bangladesh (also known as Bangladeshis) overcome their Independence after a nine-month of guerilla war against the Pakistan Army and their collaborators including paramilitary Razakars.

According to Awami league and Indian sources, during Bangladesh War of Independence and Bangladesh Genocide, the battle resulted the death of about 3 million people. The BDF (Bangladeshi Force also called Mukti Bahini, earlier named Mukti Fauj), later with military support from India defeated the Pakistan Army ending the war on 16 December 1971 after the Surrender of Pakistan.

People of Bangladesh today celebrates their Independence Day with parades, political speeches, fairs, concerts, ceremonies and various other public and private events celebrating the history and traditions of Bangladesh. TV and radio stations broadcast special programs and patriotic songs in honor of the Independence Day. Generally, a thirty-one gun salute, which is conducted in the morning.

This year (2021), is going to be the Golden Jubilee of the Independence Day of Bangladesh as this country became independent in 1971.

