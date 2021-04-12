Kenya: Maize shortage to cause price rise over importation ban from Tanzania, Uganda

The Cereal Millers Association (CMA) in Kenya on Monday revealed that the prices of maize in the county are set to rise over ban on maize importation from Tanzania and Uganda, according to a report by Kahawa Tungu.

The association said that the "unclarity" in respect to the recent maize ban from Tanzania and Uganda would cause a rise in prices due to maize shortage in the county. It apprehended the ban as it said, "the CMA welcomes the ban on maize that contains aflatoxin levels above the 10 parts per billion (ppb) threshold but is requesting the government to allow maize that does not breach this level be allowed to avoid a grain shortage".

It further said that the association has called for an immediate consultation to avert the possible following crisis.

"As an association, we are open to further consultations that will benefit all the stakeholders. Let us work together and avert a crisis," the statement adds.

The country with an immediate effect stopped importing maize from Tanzania and Uganda observing high aflatoxin levels last month. Earlier in a letter dated March 2020, signed by Kello Harsana acting director-general of Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), was revealed that a high level of mycotoxins was present in maize imported from the aforementioned countries.

"We wish to bring to your attention that AFA has stopped any further imports of maize into Kenya with immediate effect. The republic of Kenya is however committed to facilitating safe trade with her trading partners and look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to address the concern," Harsana said.

However, the ban was lifted with stern rules to importers following new regulations. Accordingly, maize importers across the country were required to register with the government providing completed details of their warehouses and the imported maize must have a conformity certificate on aflatoxin levels.

"While we strive to give Kenya safe food by addressing the challenge in the production system, we equally expect our trading partners to trade safe maize as per the East African Community (EAC) standards," said Lawrence Angolo, the Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary.