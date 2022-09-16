Google celebrates Mexico’s Independence Day with a beautiful hand-embroidered design

Happy Independence Day, Mexico!

Google doodle on September 16, 2022, to celebrate Mexico Independence Day. On this day in 1810, Mexico began a decade-long conflict that resulted in their freedom from Spain. Today's Doodle is a handmade embroidered design made by Mexico City-based guest artist Maité Jiménez.

The holiday originated when revolutionary leaders gathered in the small village of Dolores, Mexico. A local priest rang the church bell to summon the villagers and gave a powerful and famous speech that urged his fellow citizens to revolt against Spanish rule—now known as the Cry of Dolores. Today, the President of Mexico rings that very bell and recites the same speech on a live broadcast the night before Independence Day. Fireworks light the sky across the country as Mexicans prepare for the next day's festivities.

On Independence day, the national military and local bands parade through the heart of Mexico City. People dressed in red, white and green gather in the streets as mariachi music fills the air. Embroidery is woven into the fabric of Mexican culture and the crowd proudly displays hand-embroidered dresses and flags. Other popular designs include the Bell of Dolores, like the one in today's Doodle. In the evening, families and friends host dinner parties with traditional meals like pozole, a stew that's seasoned with Chile peppers, onion and limes.

Source: Google doodles

