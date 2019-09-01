Govt taking steps to make Marathwada drought-free: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that his government has prepared a plan to make Marathwada region drought-free and tanker-free. He said as part of the plan, a 64,000-km long pipeline will be laid in Marathwada region to provide drinking water to every household.

"Of the last five years, Marathwada faced drought for four years. My government has decided to make Marathwada drought-free and tanker-free. A water grid plan has been prepared, which is aimed at connecting almost 11 major dams to one another," he said. A 64,000-km long pipeline will be laid in Marathwada to provide drinking water to every house, he added.

The chief minister was speaking at a rally here as part of his 'Mahajanadesh Yatra'. "The Krishna-Marathwada irrigation project has been taken up to bring 25 TMC water to Marathwada region. Under the draft water plan, 167 TMC water will be brought to Marathawada from Konkan region," he said.

Fadnavis added that a 50 MW solar power project as well as a textile hub will be set up in Kaudgaon MIDC in the district. On the occasion, the chief minister also slammed the Congress and the NCP for blaming EVMs..

