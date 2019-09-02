WB: One held by BSF for smuggling 120 cattle to Bangladesh

A person was apprehended by the South Bengal Frontier troops of Border Security Force (BSF) for allegedly smuggling 120 cattle to Bangladesh from West Bengal. The arrest took place on August 31 during operations against trans-border crimes.

The troops of BSF also seized 12.25 lakh Bangladeshi currency called taka from his possession. Taking to Twitter, PRO of BSF South Bengal, Kolkata said, "BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier during operations against trans-border crimes, affected seizure of 12.25 Lakh Bangladeshi currency, 120 cattle and apprehended 01 cattle smuggler on 31 Aug/01 Sept 2019, while these were being smuggled to Bangladesh," PRO BSF South Bengal tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read: About 3,000 homeless as fire consumes Bangladesh slum

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)