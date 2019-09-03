Outgoing Maha Guv Rao given warm farewell by CM, ministers

Outgoing Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and his wife Vinodha were on Tuesday accorded farewell by the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan here. Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari will replace Rao and will take oath as governor on September 5.

Rao was appointed Maharashtra governor in August 2014. According to an official statement, Fadnavis presented a shawl and bouquet to Rao at the event.

Rao thanked Fadnavis and his cabinet and the people of the state for their co-operation. The Indian Navy presented a ceremonial guard of honour to Rao, who along with his wife left for Hyderabad after the event, the statement said.

Among those who attended the event were state ministers Chandrakant Patil, Jaykumar Rawal, Girish Mahajan and Ashish Shelar as well as top state bureaucrats..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)