Pondy govt seeks Centre's nod for VRS for workers of 3 sick

The Puducherry government has sought the Centre's approval for a VRS scheme to employees of three state-owned sick textile mills in the union territory after the proposal was 'opposed' by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Wednesday. Making a statement in the Assembly, he said Bedi had returned the file on the Cabinet decision to offer voluntary retirement scheme for workers of AFT, Bharathi and Swadeshi Cotton mills.

"With the Lt Governor taking the stand that mills be closed after declining to concede the decision of the cabinet for VRS scheme, the matter had been sent to the Union Home Ministry for approval," the chief minister said. Replying to a question by AIADMK member A Baskar on the arrears of wages due to the workers, Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan said the government wanted to offer a VRS for the workers.

However, the Lt Governor had taken the stand that these mills should be wound up, he said adding she did not give approval for the scheme. The Chief Minister also echoed Shah Jahan's views.

Narayanasamy, who headed nearly a week-long dharna in February outside Raj Nivas (the Lt Governor's residence) pressing various demands including implementation of the VRS, recalled 'the textile mill workers' issue was on top of the agenda for the agitation. Shah Jahan said the one-man committee headed by retired IAS officer B Vijayan which went into the functioning of all public sector undertakings here, had also recommended the VRS for workers of the sick units.

The Industries Minister said funds had been earmarked in the budget for the payment of arrears of wages to the workers in the mills. The AIADMK member said the mill workers were at their wits' end due to the difference of opinion between the Lt Governor and the government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)