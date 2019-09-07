Man killed by three juvenile friends in Delhi

A 19-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his three juvenile friends over personal enmity in Shahadra's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Saturday. Mandeep was killed by the trio on Monday, police said, adding that the juveniles have been apprehended.

The victim was an air conditioner mechanic and had left his home citing some work but did not return. His family lodged a complaint on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. Mandeep's body was found at an isolated spot with stab wounds on Friday and was sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the victim had complained to the family of one of the accused following which the minor was scolded by his parents, police said. While another accused was allegedly thrashed by Mandeep prompting the duo to seek revenge on the victim, they said.

