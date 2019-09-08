New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL49 HR-MODI-ISRO 'ISRO spirit' in country, moon mission has united India: PM Rohtak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said an "ISRO spirit" has gripped the country, which has been united by the moon mission Chandrayaan-2, and the nation now looks beyond success and failure.

DEL53 HR-MODI-KHATTAR 'Mammoth support' for Khattar showing 'direction of the wind' in Haryana: Modi Rohtak (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the "mammoth support" for Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shows the "direction of the wind" in Haryana and makes clear with whom people's blessings will be in the assembly election. DEL17 JK-SITUATION Curfew-like restrictions reimposed in several parts of Kashmir Srinagar: Curfew-like restrictions were reimposed on Sunday in several parts of Kashmir, including the city, to foil any plans on taking out Muharram processions in the Valley as authorities apprehended that large congregations might lead to violence.

DES35 UP-ADITYANATH-IIM-CLASS Adityanath, his ministers turn students; take leadership lessons at IIM-Lucknow Lucknow: In a first, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues on Sunday took lessons in governance and leadership at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here. DES25 UP-BYPOLL-HAMIRPUR Hamirpur bypoll set for quadrangular contest Lucknow: The bypoll to the Hamirpur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness a four-cornered contest, with the BJP, BSP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress fielding their candidates for the election.

DES24 UP-GIRL UP: 3-year-old girl dies as drunk father slams her on floor Unnao: A three-year-old girl died in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district after her father, who was drunk, allegedly slammed her on the floor, police said on Sunday. DES30 PB-SGPC-CM GoM constituted to hold talks with SGPC on Prakash Purab celebrations, says Punjab CM Chandigarh: Rejecting Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's charge that the Punjab government did not attend a coordination meeting on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said a Group of Ministers had been formed to talk to the apex gurdwara body.

DES12 PB-SPAT-CASE Independent MLA booked for berating Gurdaspur dy commissioner in viral video Batala (Punjab): An independent MLA was on Sunday booked by Punjab police for allegedly berating Gurdaspur deputy commissioner publicly at the civil hospital here on the issue of identity of a victim's body, with the video of the incident having gone viral. DES39 HR-HONOUR KILLING Woman killed for honour in Haryana's Gohana; parents, siblings booked Sonipat (Hr): In a suspected case of honour killing, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her parents at a Gohana village here, police said on Sunday.

DES38 HR-HOODA-KIRAN Hooda reaches out to sulking Kiran Chandigarh: Newly appointed Congress Legislature Party leader in Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda visited his predecessor Kiran Chaudhary at her Delhi residence on Sunday, in a bid to mollify her after her ouster from the post. DES19 RJ-FINANCE COMMISSION-MEETINGS 15th Finance Commission expresses concern over accountability mechanism in Rajasthan PRIs, ULBS Jaipur: The 15th Finance Commission on Sunday expressed concern over the accountability mechanism and financial reporting of Panchayti Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Rajasthan..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)