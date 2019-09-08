C'garh: Protest march against RSS worker's killing by Naxals

The RSS-BJP held a 'silent' protest march in Raipur on Sunday to protest the killing of one of their functionaries in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district by suspected Naxals. On August 27, ultras stormed into the house of RSS worker and former sarpanch Dadu Singh Koretiya (50) in Konde village under Kanker's Durgkondal police station limits and killed him.

The march was attended by former chief minister Raman Singh, former minister Brijmohan Agrawal and RSS's 'prant sanghchalak' Bisraram Yadav. It started from Ram Temple on VIP Road and ended with a memorandum, addressed to the governor, being given to the additional district magistrate, RSS leader Bhagwati Sharma said.

"RSS workers are subjected to violence in remote areas of the state despite working under very adverse conditions. Therefore we organised this silent march," Sharma said.

The RSS, in its memorandum, claimed recent incidents against the organisation here were part of a conspiracy to weaken Scheduled Tribes by removing their social, religious and political leadership through planned killings..

