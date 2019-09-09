Human rights violations happening on large-scale in PoK: Defence expert

Human rights violations are taking place on a large-scale in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Sindh and Balochistan, said Defence Expert PK Sehgal on Monday. "If there are human right violations taking place, they are taking place on a large-scale in PoK, Sindh and Balochistan and not in Kashmir," Sehgal told ANI.

On the situation in Afghanistan, Sehgal stated that Taliban was completely taken aback by US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out from peace talks with the extremist outfit. "Taliban, on the other hand, are now saying that Americans will lose more lives after this decision but what they do not realise is that every life that America loses, they will take 10 more lives of Taliban," Sehgal said.

Talking about recent reports on the alleged secret release of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, Sehgal stated that this action showed Pakistan's desperation due to their failure of not being able to push infiltrators into Jammu and Kashmir. "The secret release of JeM chief Masood Azhar a month before the FATF meeting clearly indicates a huge sense of desperation from Pakistan. Pakistan has not been able to push in any infiltrators in J&K. Having failed in their task, they want to cause chaos and mayhem in India," Sehgal said.

Sehgal also underlined the significance of the recent Russian announcement that the S-400 missile systems will be delivered to Indian within 18 to 19 months. "The earlier we get S-400 missile system, the better. With the availability of S-400, the scenario in South Asia will completely change. We will completely decimate and dominate Pakistan in one-to-one battle," Sehgal said.

"Pakistan will be completely on the back foot and we can wipe out Pakistan Air Force the moment the planes take off from their airfields," he claimed. (ANI)

