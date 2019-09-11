K'taka to examine Guj order on cut in penalties under MV Act

A day after the Gujarat government announced a drastic cut in the penalties for traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked his officials to take "immediate action" after examining that order. The Gujarat government had announced a drastic cut even as the Centre was justifying the steep fine amounts under the amended MV Act.

In some cases the reduction in Gujarat is as steep as Rs 1,000 from Rs 10,000. "Regarding the cut in the penalties for traffic violations, I have instructed officials to get the order by the Gujarat government, examine it, and take immediate action," Yediyurappa, who chaired a meeting of revenue generating departments was quoted as saying in an official release.

On July 31, Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019. There has been severe criticism to the "hefty fines" from sections of the public, with many arguing that the government should first provide good road infrastructure facilities..

