Rajasthan launches 'Jan Soochna Portal'

Rajasthan on Friday launched a portal for quick access to information on government departments, claiming that the site is the first of its kind in the country. Launching the 'Jan Soochna Portal' under the Rajasthan Innovation Vision (RAJIV) campaign here, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the move will bring transparency and accountability, and empower the right of the people to seek information.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot claimed that with the launch of the portal, Rajasthan becomes the first state in the country to provide information about a dozen departments on a single platform. The state government has expressed its intention of using technology for transparency and would further strengthen and expand the scope of the RTI law, Pilot said.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Gehlot said his government was working to make Rajasthan a model state for good governance and accountability in administration. Expressing concerns that attempts were being made to weaken the RTI Act, the chief minister said, "Our government will not allow this to happen."

The Jan Soochna Portal is the expression of this resolve, he said. A message of Congress president Sonia Gandhi was also broadcast at the event, in which Gandhi congratulated the state government and said the portal would become an example for other states to follow.

Social activist Aruna Roy, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice AP Shah, United Nation's resident coordinator in India, Renata Lok-Dessallien and Chief Secretary D B Gupta also addressed the gathering. Gehlot said the state government had started the RAJIV campaign to commemorate the 75th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The chief minister also spoke about his attachment with the RTI legislation. "About two decades ago, I reached the sit-in protest organised by social worker Aruna Roy and her companions demanding RTI. I agreed to their demands. Then, fortunately, we formed the government and Rajasthan became the first state of Indian to initiate for this law," he said.

