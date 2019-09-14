He has devoted entire life to serve nation: BJP leaders hail PM Modi as party observes 'Sewa Saptah'

As the BJP kicked off 'Sewa Saptah' on Saturday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday which falls on September 17, party leaders hailed him as someone who has devoted his entire life to the serve the nation and that it was apt to celebrate his birthday in this manner. The BJP MPs met patients at the AIIMS hospital and distributed fruits amongst them.

Singer-turned-politician, Hans Raj Hans while talking about the 'Sewa Saptah' said, "The world considers him (Prime Minister Modi) to be a great man (hain India ke, lekin puri duniyan me unko aise hi mana jaa raha hai jaise wo mahapurush hain). He devoted his entire life to serve the country. So, his birthday should be celebrated in this manner only." BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that they were doing this to give a message that the political establishment is here to serve the country.

"We were doing it for a message that as a political establishment we are here to serve the nation and even birthdays will not be celebrated by sycophancy but through work. We are translating the Prime Minister's message to every individual through our deeds," she said. Lekhi also said that we need to minimise the use of plastic to check pollution and single-use plastic should not be used at all.

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari reiterated the message that his party was observing 'Sewa Saptah' this week on the occasion of Prime Minister's birthday. We have distributed fruits to patients and are promoting no use of plastic, he said.

BJP MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma said that party workers across the country will be going to hospitals and will undertake cleaning work to observe the 'Sewa Saptah'. "Our national president has started this. We are expressing our gesture of service by distributing fruits to people...this will continue through the entire week. All our workers in the country will go to hospitals and will serve by undertaking cleaning work," he said.

Cricketer turned politician, Gautam Gambhir too said that there is nothing better than serving people. Kicking off "Sewa Saptah" to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and met the patients admitted here and enquired about their health situation. He also distributed fruits to the patients.

Amit Shah also swept the floor of the hospital while other leaders followed suit. "The whole government machinery will throw its weight behind the 'Sewa Saptah'. Zila Panchayat, gram panchayat, municipalities, municipal corporations, Taluka panchayat wherever the people have given us power, the crores of BJP workers will be observing it through plantation drive, cleanliness drive and by serving the poor and needy," said Shah.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated his whole life working for the poor and nation," he said. Accompanying him were BJP working President JP Nadda, Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir, Hans Raj Hans, Meenakshi Lekhi among others.

The BJP will be organising "Sewa Saptah" from September 14 to 20 to celebrate the birthday of the prime minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday is on September 17.

The campaign will be held across the country and different programmes related to cleanliness and social service will be organised by the party workers. (ANI)

Also Read: Want to make a Bhojpuri biopic on Narendra Modi: Ravi Kishan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)