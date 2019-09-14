Following are the top stories at 2 pm:

Govt should take CMs' views before changing Finance Commission's terms of reference: Manmohan New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday said the government should have taken chief ministers' views before changing the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission, adding that unilateralism is not good for federal policy and cooperative federalism.

Shah, BJP leaders mop floor at AIIMS as part of 'seva saptah' New Delhi: BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and his party colleagues mopped the floor at the AIIMS and met sanitation workers and children admitted at the hospital as he launched a "seva saptah" (week of service) on Saturday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

Normal life remains affected in Kashmir Srinagar: Normal life remained affected across Kashmir Valley for the 41st consecutive day on Saturday as the stalemate following the nullification of Article 370 continued with most shops and schools remaining shut and public transport off the roads, officials said.

10,000 paramilitary troops deployed in Assam before NRC release withdrawn New Delhi: The Centre has withdrawn 10,000 paramilitary personnel deployed in Assam before the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC), officials said on Saturday.

Pakistani troops shell security posts, villages along LoC in JK's Poonch Jammu: Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in violation of the ceasefire, officials said.

NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale joins BJP New Delhi: NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale joined the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Saturday in the presence of top saffron party leaders, including its president Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with Shah asserting that the BJP-led alliance will come back to power in the state with three-fourths majority.

PM Modi greets nation on Hindi Divas New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Hindi language has beautifully incorporated simplicity, spontaneity and elegance that provide meaningfulness to expression.

Over 2,700 gifts to PM Modi on auction from Saturday New Delhi: Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition-cum-e-auction of gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last one year to raise funds for the Centre's Namami Gange Project.

Names of all NRC applicants published online Guwahati: The names of all NRC applicants have been published online on Saturday, the office of the NRC State Coordinator said here.

Day curfew lifted in Kishtwar, search on for suspects who snatched rifle from PDP leader's PSO Jammu: Day curfew was lifted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district even as a massive search operation for suspected terrorists, who snatched the service rifle from a personal security officer of a PDP leader, continued for the second day on Saturday, officials said.

Two Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh Raipur: Two Naxals, carrying cash rewards on their heads, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Saturday.

MP govt to sell Kadaknath chicken meat at milk stalls, BJP frowns

Bhopal: The Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh is planning to sell Kadaknath chicken meat at milk outlets to cater to the growing demand.

FGN9 US-LAWMAKERS-LD KASHMIR US lawmakers urge American envoys to facilitate de-escalation of Indo-Pak tension

Washington: A group of American lawmakers have expressed concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the US envoys in India and Pakistan to facilitate de-escalation of tension between the two countries as it presents "tremendous danger" to global peace and a clear national security risk for the US. By Lalit K Jha

FGN11 SAUDI-ARAMCO-3RDLD FIRE Drone attacks strike major Saudi Aramco facility, oilfield

Dubai: Drones attacked the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and a major oilfield operated by Saudi Aramco early Saturday, the kingdom's Interior Ministry said, sparking a huge fire at a processor crucial to global energy supplies. (AP)

FES32 UK-INDIAN-CRICKETER British Indian cricketer Monty Panesar eyes world of politics

London: Former England off-spinner Monty Panesar, who recently turned author with his book 'The Full Monty', has spoken of plans to take on the world of politics, possibly as a future Mayor of London. By Aditi Khanna.

