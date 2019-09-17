Bhopal: BJP workers offer 69 kg laddoo to Lord Hanuman on PM's birthday

Marking the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday, BJP workers offered a laddoo (sweet) weighing 69 kilograms at the Khedapati Hanuman temple here on Tuesday. One of the workers highlighted how the massive offering was prepared with pure ghee and contained various kinds of dry fruits.

"We are religious people who believe that God will bless our Prime Minister so that he can live long enough to put our country on the right track of development. He is our leader and we are very proud of what he has done for the nation," the party worker said. BJP workers are leaving no stone unturned to make PM Modi's 69th birthday a memorable one.

Wishes for Modi from all quarters have flooded social media. Hashtags related to Modi's birthday were also trending on Twitter. The leader will be spending the day in his home state of Gujarat. He had received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday night. The BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' which started on September 14 and will end on September 20. The party had announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by its party leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)

Also Read: DK Shivakumar arrested, Congress workers create ruckus outside ED office

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)