Ahmed Patel wishes PM on birthday

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Tuesday extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday. "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday. May the Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," Patel said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi also wished the prime minister. "My best wishes to Narendra Modi Ji on his 69th birthday. May he be blessed with good health and happiness always," Rahul Gandi had tweeted.

On his birthday, Modi visited several places in his home state Gujarat and spent time with his mother in Gandhinagar. (ANI)

