Body of missing nurse found

The body of a 23-year-old nurse missing since September 8 was found in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, police said on Tuesday. The body of Niharika Patra was found on Biluakhai river bed near Nuapari area in Jagatsinghpur district stuffed in a sack with her hands and legs tied with a rope, they said.

The cause of the death can be known only after the postmortem report, said the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jagatsinghpur, Prakash Chandra Pal Pal said it was suspected to be a case of murder as her hands and legs were tied. Niharika Patra, a native of Bhingarpur village of Khurda district was working as a nurse at a private nursing home in Cuttack.

Her family members had lodged a missing police complaint on September 8 at the Madhupatna police station in Cuttack on September 9. "She (Niharika) has gone to Cuttack ... on September 8 and never returned," said Pratima Patra, the mother of the victim..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)