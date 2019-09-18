KBA develops solution to make course certificates tamper-proof Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (PTI): Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA) has developed a solution to make certificates issued by academic institutions, including universities, tamper-proof, which will help end faking and forgery of documents pertaining to academic qualifications. KBA, an initiative of the state government under the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Kerala (IIITM-K), is the first government academic and research institution to come up with a completely in-house solution that will ensure complete authenticity of course certificates.

The decentralised and tamper-proof nature of blockchain makes it nearly impossible for the data to be modified or faked. This solution is developed with a strong commitment to make the certification process transparent while respecting the candidate's privacy, a press release said.

To start with, the technology will be used for course certificates of various training programmes conducted by KBA. Subsequently, it will be passed on to universities and other academic institutions.

Any employer or individual can simply scan the QR code printed on certificates with a smartphone and verify the authenticity with a single touch. Every certificate has an international identity with the unique timestamp and block number.

This brings more value to the course certificates in the global job marketplace as the KBA graduates can easily get their certificate credibility verified with the potential employer with a simple process..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)