Tripura: BJP's Mimi Majumdar wins from Badharghat in by-polls

BJP candidate Mimi Majumdar on Friday was declared the winner from the Badharghat constituency of Tripura in the Assembly by-polls which were held recently. Returning officer Tarun Debbarma declared her as the winning candidate and handed over the victory certificate.

Mimi registered 20,487 votes and has won by a margin of 5,276 votes. The CPI(M) candidate Bulti Biswas finished second and Congress candidate Ratan Kumar Das came third with 9,105 votes. Speaking to reporters, Mimi said that she was confident of victory on the back of the developmental activities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Being from a teaching background, I would like to be a part of the ongoing drive for qualitative change in the education system in the state and also solve the drainage and sewerage problem in my constituency as it is creating a lot of problem of the resident living there especially during the rainy season," Mimi said. The CPI(M) and Congress candidates thanked the voters for casting such a large number of votes for them but alleged that had there been a free and fair election, the result would have been different.

By-polls were held after BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar died in April. (ANI)

