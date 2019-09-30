International Development News
29 IPS officers transferred in Gujarat

PTI Ahmedabad
Updated: 30-09-2019 23:01 IST
Image Credit: Picpedia

The Gujarat government on Monday transferred 29 IPS officers, including Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Srivastava, who has been appointed Armed Unit ADGP. Srivastava replaced 1991-batch officer Shamsher Singh, who has been shifted to CID-Crime as ADGP, said a notification issued by state home department.

IPS officer Ajay Tomar, currently serving as ADGP of CID-Crime in Gandhinagar, has been made new Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, while ADG Inquiry KLN Rao has been made ADGP-Prisons. ADGP of Panchmahal Range, Manoj Shashidhar, will shift to Gandhinagar as ADGP-Intelligence.

R B Brahmbhatt, I-G in the state Intelligence Wing, has been promoted to ADGP rank and made police commissioner of Surat city following retirement of incumbent Satish Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
