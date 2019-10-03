Chennithala seeks judicial probe into death of man in Excise

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the death of a 35-year-old man, who was taken into custody by the Excise department for possessing contraband. Ranjith Kumar, a resident of Malappuram, was nabbed by an excise team for possessing cannabis from Guruvayur.

He died on the way to a station here, allegedly due to a seizure, police had said. "When the excise team reached hospital with Ranjith, he was dead. The postmortem reports indicate that he had suffered multiple internal injuries.

Only a judicial probe can bring to justice those responsible for his death," Chennithala said in a release. A senior police official said they were awaiting the postmortem report.

"We came to know unofficially that there were internal injuries. But we can confirm only after we get the postmortem report tomorrow. If there are injuries, we will charge sections accordingly," he said.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death..

